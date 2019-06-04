China Issues Warning Against Travel to US
Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 04, 2019
China issued a warning Tuesday to its citizens cautioning against travel to the United States for work, school or leisure due to alleged harassment from police officers and a rise in violence.
According to the South China Morning Post, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a new safety warning for Chinese travelers and companies in the U.S. due to law enforcement in America using methods such as “entry and exit checks, and on-site interviews to harass Chinese citizens.”
“The Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy and Consulate in the U.S. warn Chinese citizens and Chinese-invested institutions to raise their safety awareness, strengthen preventative measures, and respond properly,” the statement read. “In case of emergency, please promptly contact the Chinese consulate in the U.S. for help.”
In addition, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued an official alert to travelers considering a trip to the U.S., citing shootings, robberies and theft that have occurred frequently.
The Ministry of Education also said Monday the U.S. recently placed restrictions on some Chinese student visas.
