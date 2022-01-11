Last updated: 11:43 AM ET, Tue January 11 2022

Cuba Tightens Entry Restrictions

Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz January 11, 2022

Havana, Cuba
PHOTO: Havana, Cuba. (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

Cuba is the latest Caribbean island nation to change or tighten its entry requirements following the Omicron variant’s virulent spread, now disallowing any unvaccinated travelers from entering the country.

According to Travel Weekly, all travelers 13 and older entering the country by air must also now provide proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours from arrival; the first testing mandate the island has had for vaccinated travelers.

Those with medical exemptions from getting vaccinated and children under twelve years of age are exempt from these two requirements. All travelers must also comply with the country’s public mask mandate once in Cuba.

Other entry requirements include submitting D’Viajeros, the country’s travel application, three days before departure which will provide them with a QR code to show health and immigration officials upon entry, as well as purchasing a COVID-19 travel insurance policy; if a traveler does not have an insurance policy, they can purchase one at an airport in Cuba for $30 for 21 days of coverage.

The U.S. Department of State has categorized Cuba as a Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution country due to COVID-19 and the ongoing ill will between the country and the U.S., which has led to embassy staff having “sometimes debilitating injuries during their service in Havana,” according to the alert.

Cuba has followed other Caribbean countries that have been changing their entry requirements lately due to the Omicron variant; just last week, the Bahamas relaxed their testing protocols, while Barbados, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have all tightened their entry requirements.

To see current entry requirements for travel to Cuba or other parts of the world, check out our interactive guide:

