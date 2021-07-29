Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: Tips for Tourists Traveling Right Now
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke July 29, 2021
Safe Travels in Uncertain Times
Travel has certainly rebounded more than 16 months into the COVID-19 pandemic but the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant has given many a reason for pause. Despite the continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, rises in coronavirus cases around the world, especially among the unvaccinated, threaten to turn back the progress made in recent months in terms of eased safety measures and loosening travel restrictions.
Nevada recently re-implemented a mask mandate, and starting July 30th Disney Parks and Resorts will require masks indoors.
Internationally, some tourism hotspots in Mexico now require negative COVID-19 test results or proof of vaccination to enter hotels, bars, restaurants and shopping venues.
Fortunately, travelers can take plenty of measures to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their trip without having to return to quarantine this summer. Here are some tips for travelers hoping to safely navigate the latest challenges presented by the Delta variant.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
- Exciting New Projects in Riviera Nayarit
- American Express Reveals How Each Generation Is Traveling This Summer
- State Department, CDC Issue Highest Travel Advisories for Spain, Portugal
- Learn, Connect With Suppliers, Win Prizes at the Thailand Tourism Virtual Marketplace
- Epic Cruise Ships Arriving in 2021 and Beyond
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS