EU Lifting Restrictions for Travelers With Digital COVID Certificates
Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 25, 2022
The European Union announced several changes to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, making the regulations based on each traveler instead of their country.
According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, EU member states announced on Tuesday they would lift current restrictions and replace them with conditions based on each traveler’s situation instead of the country of departure, starting on February 1.
The EU member states will lift all restrictions to free movement for travelers holding a digital COVID-19 certificate that certifies they have been vaccinated with at least two shots in the last 270 days, a certificate of recovery from coronavirus or a negative test taken in the last 72 hours.
“This means that a traveler’s COVID-19 vaccination, test or recovery status, as evidenced by a valid EU digital COVID certificate, should be the key determinant,” the European Union Council said. “A person-based approach will substantially simplify the applicable rules and will provide additional clarity and predictability to travelers.”
Travelers without an EU Digital COVID-19 certificate will have to test negative 24 hours before or after arrival, but children under the age of 12 will be exempt from the mandates.
“This agreement thus puts the EU Digital COVID Certificate at the heart and center of our coordinated approach,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said. “It is important that the Member States follow up on this agreement and implement the rules agreed without delay.”
Earlier this month, some industry executives predicted international travel would reach 90 percent of its pre-pandemic level once the United Kingdom relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions.
