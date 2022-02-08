Countries That Have Recently Changed Entry Requirements
Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz February 08, 2022
Countries have been busy changing their entry requirements and restrictions this year. Some have gotten harder to enter, while others are making it much easier for travelers.
A new trend in the world of entry requirements is new designations over vaccination validity and booster requirements. Many countries have changed their rules about full vaccination, altering its designation of who is fully vaccinated with a two-dose or one-dose regimen depending on when they received their last dose of their vaccine. If it’s been between six months to a year since their last dose, depending on the country in question, travelers are also now required to be boosted.
Countries that have changed to this rule are France, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates, though the UAE has mandated boosters for everyone, regardless of vaccination date. More countries were added to this growing list at the end of January, including members of the European Union, like Austria, Croatia, Greece, Spain and more.
Other countries that have recently relaxed or tightened their entry requirements are as follows.
– Cuba – At the beginning of January, Cuba has changed its entry requirements to now include a testing requirement for everyone 13 years and older, as well as barring anyone who is unvaccinated from entering the island due to the Omicron variant.
– Belize – Beginning February 15, all travelers to Belize will now have to purchase Belize Travel Health Insurance that protects travelers in case of COVID-19 emergencies.
– Cayman Islands – The Cayman Islands are now allowing travelers under the age of eleven into the islands, revised their post-entry testing requirements and also shortened travelers’ mandatory quarantine period from ten days to seven.
– Singapore – Travelers who are both fully vaccinated and provide proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 can now enter Singapore without any testing requirements.
– United Kingdom – Beginning February 12, travelers to the United Kingdom who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to adhere to any testing requirements.
– Norway – Since January 26, U.S. travelers no longer need to undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine period to enter Norway. Unvaccinated individuals must produce proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a recent recovery from the virus, while vaccinated individuals are exempt from the testing requirements.
– Sint Maarten – Fully vaccinated and boosted individuals are no longer required to provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter both the French and the Dutch sides of Sint Maarten, though people without boosters are still required to test.
– Turks & Caicos – Beginning January 24 through the end of February, all travelers two years and older to the Turks & Caicos must provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter.
– Puerto Rico – Puerto Rico altered its entry restrictions on February 2, allowing vaccinated travelers to enter without completing any testing requirements due to dropping case counts on the island.
– Morocco – Morocco officially reopened February 7 after a ban on international travel since November, 2021 due to Omicron. According to its tourism website, travelers must provide proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. They’re also required to fill out a health form and are subject to rapid testing upon arrival at the airport.
– Philippines – The Philippines will begin allowing foreign travelers to enter the country beginning February 10. They’re required to provide proof of full vaccination as well as a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter.
– Thailand – Thailand has once again restarted its Test & Go program for vaccinated travelers, allowing them to undergo a testing regimen that replaces any quarantine requirements.
– Aruba – Aruba changed its requirements for unvaccinated travelers on February 3, allowing them to enter the island provided they show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 PCR test. Vaccinated travelers can also upload their booster information via a QR-code system.
– New Zealand – New Zealand has announced its phased reopening plan, first starting with visa holders, residents and citizens beginning later this February. By October, the country plans on opening to international travelers. While there aren’t any announced entry requirements for international travelers yet, it’s likely the country will put forth stringent entry protocols to limit COVID-19 in the country.
– Australia – Australia announced it would begin allowing international travelers into the country beginning February 21. Travelers must be fully vaccinated and present a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter.
– Bermuda – Beginning March 7, travelers entering Bermuda must provide proof of full vaccination and a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter, as well as fill out the Travelers Authorization Form.
It’s likely many of these requirements will change in the near future, and there are sure to be more countries revising their own entry requirements soon, too, as case counts continue to rise or fall across the globe.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Thailand, Turks and Caicos, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Singapore
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS