FAA Temporarily Grounds Virgin Galactic to Conduct Investigation
Donald Wood September 03, 2021
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded Virgin Galactic’s space program until a full investigation into issues faced by Richard Branson and his crew during a July flight can be completed.
According to The Associated Press, FAA officials said Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees veered off course in the company’s rocketship as it returned to its runway in the New Mexico desert on July 11, a move that took the aircraft outside the traffic control clearance area.
The FAA’s decision to temporarily ground Virgin Galactic came after company officials revealed plans to launch three Italian researchers to the edge of space in a few weeks.
“Virgin Galactic may not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the issues related to the mishap do not affect public safety,” an FAA spokesperson said in a statement.
Officials from Virgin Galactic admitted the aircraft flew below the protected airspace for one minute and 41 seconds due to high-altitude wind that altered the flight path. A company spokesperson maintains the two pilots “responded appropriately.”
“We take this seriously and are currently addressing the causes of the issue and determining how to prevent this from occurring on future missions,” the spokesperson told The AP.
Virgin Galactic recently announced plans to send two Italian Air Force officers, an engineer for the National Research Council of Italy, Virgin Galactic's chief astronaut instructor and the rocketship's two pilots to the edge of space in late September or early October.
The company also announced plans to start flying paying space tourists next year.
