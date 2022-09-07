Last updated: 12:02 PM ET, Wed September 07 2022

Good News for Travelers - Gas Prices in the United States Drop Again

Impacting Travel Donald Wood September 07, 2022

Man frustrated by the high gas prices.
Man frustrated by the high gas prices. (photo via Ladanifer / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A new report found the United States national average price for a gallon of gas was down to $3.77 this week, thanks in part to lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand and a quiet hurricane season.

According to AAA Travel, the national average was 31 cents less than a month ago, but still 59 cents more than a year ago. Analysts believe that if oil prices continue to fall, drivers will see pump prices drop even more.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
United Airlines plane taking off.

United Wants More Flights From JFK or It Will Exit the NYC...

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER

American Airlines Warns of Further Schedule Changes

Cyber security.

IHG Booking Channels Disrupted by ‘Unauthorized Activity...

Frederick, Maryland in the autumn

Leaf-Peepers, Use This Interactive Map To Find Peak Fall Foliage

Several states saw substantial price decreases over the last week, including Vermont (-15 cents), Connecticut (-14 cents), Rhode Island (-14 cents), Pennsylvania (-14 cents), Massachusetts (-13 cents) and Maine (-13 cents).

“According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “That’s the good news, but we still have another month of peak hurricane season, and these storms can affect gas prices by disrupting oil production and refining.”

Of the estimated 137 million people in the U.S. that traveled during the Labor Day holiday period, The Vacationer claims around 92 million hit the road via car. Data also found that 129 million Americans said fuel costs impacted their holiday weekend plans.

Despite concerns about fuel costs, new data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) found that the U.S. remains the world’s biggest and most powerful travel market. The country’s tourism industry contributed $1.3 trillion to the economy last year, a decline of $700 billion from the total reported in 2019.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Beautiful Santa Maria beach by Cabo San Lucus has full life guarding and bathroom facilities. It is a sheltered beach that provides safe swimming and snorkeling areas. (photo via rand22 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

10 Key Travel Advisories Announced in August

Europe’s Intense Drought Is Disrupting River Cruising

Here is Where People are Likely to Travel This Fall

US Government Suspends 26 Flights Operated by Chinese Airlines

US State Department Updates Travel Advisories for Cuba, Saudi Arabia, More

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS