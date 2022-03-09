Hawaii Finally Sets Date to Lift Mask Mandates
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 09, 2022
Local government officials in Hawaii announced the state would become the last in the United States to lift its mask mandates on March 26.
According to The Associated Press, Hawaii Governor David Ige revealed Tuesday the state’s coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have decreased and the data suggests the numbers will continue to decline.
As a result, Hawaii is the last to drop the indoor mask mandates implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety measures were added in April 2020 and have been in place ever since to protect the local communities.
“I do believe that we are the last community to release the mask mandate because we care about each other and we care about our community and we are all willing to sacrifice to keep each other healthy and safe,” Governor Ige told The AP.
Even with the decision to lift the mask mandate, health officials in Hawaii are still recommending facial coverings indoors at schools, hospitals, prisons and other “congregate living settings.”
Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green is an emergency room physician and applauded the decision to lift the mask mandate, which he said contributed to the state’s low coronavirus numbers.
“The governor and the director of health are very conservative and it has benefited us because we’ve got the lowest case rate and the second lowest mortality rate in the country,” Green told The AP. “It’s important that we begin to move toward normal because there are other considerations like people’s mental health.”
Earlier this month, Hawaii announced the restrictions associated with the Safe Travels program for domestic tourists visiting the state would be lifted on March 25. U.S. citizens will no longer be required to create a Safe Travels account, show their vaccination status or take a pre-travel test when visiting the state.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Hawaii
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS