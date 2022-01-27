Hawaii Updates Safe Travels Program for Cruise Passengers
Hawaiian officials announced the state’s Safe Travels requirements would remain in place and cruise ship passengers would be added to the travelers covered by the COVID-19 emergency proclamation.
According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Governor David Ige revealed cruise ships serving the state have been following the Safe Travels program requirements through partnerships with port authorities, but the latest proclamation makes the agreements official.
All cruise passengers are required to show a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination before leaving the ships. Governor Ige said the emergency proclamation will remain in effect through March 25 “unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.”
“Just a few weeks ago, Hawaii saw record high COVID-19 cases in our communities,” Governor Ige said at a press conference. “While we believe we may have hit the peak, we must continue to remain vigilant.”
“Mask wearing and asking travelers to get vaccinated or tested before they fly to Hawaii are among some of the measures that have helped keep COVID-19 case numbers manageable for our limited resources here,” Ige continued. “I thank everyone for their diligence and patience.”
Earlier this month, government officials in Hawaii announced that travelers arriving in the state would soon need to show proof of a coronavirus booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated.
The state also revealed this week its hotels reported markedly higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy in December 2021 in comparison to the same month of the previous year.
