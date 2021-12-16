Here's How Much Travel Companies Spent on Advertising in 2021
A new study found that travel companies spent $2.31 billion on digital, print and television advertising through October 2021.
According to advertising intelligence platform MediaRadar, the over $2 billion spent this year is a 38 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020, when travel companies spent $1.7 billion.
Of the money spent on advertising, travel companies invested more than $1 billion across digital platforms, $659 million in print mediums and $583 million on TV this year.
“Travel brands have been aggressive this year,” MediaRadar CEO Todd Krizelman said. “The industry is investing accordingly to win back customers after a difficult 2020. Now that safety protocols are somewhat streamlined across the industry, consumers can better manage expectations and look forward to having fun again.”
MediaRadar data also shows travel brands to watch in 2022 based on advertising spending include The Walt Disney Company, Expedia, Airbnb, Royal Caribbean and Southwest Airlines.
The Walt Disney Company’s ad spend increased 73 percent year-over-year, while Expedia’s increased 138 percent, Airbnb increased 560 percent, Royal Caribbean increased 245 percent and Southwest Airlines increased 34 percent.
Earlier this week, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA) would receive a $10.48 million grant. The agency said the funding would be used for safe travel guidance in advertising, and officials would develop a Cultural Enrichment Subcommittee to be more inclusive of Alaska Native and cultural stories in tourism marketing.
