How Lifting Testing Requirements Impacts Travel Plans for Americans
Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 14, 2022
A new survey highlighted the positive impact the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifting coronavirus testing protocols for incoming international travelers will have on the tourism industry.
According to MMGY Travel Intelligence’s latest study, 36 percent of Americans are more likely to travel outside the U.S. within the next six months because the testing requirement has been lifted.
Another 44 percent said the news does not impact their intent to travel internationally, while 20 percent revealed they are less likely to travel internationally in the next six months without the testing requirement in place.
“The travel industry has been lobbying for this restriction to be lifted for months because the scientific data did not support a need for it,” MMGY Global CEO Clayton Reid said. “This is now the removal of an important barrier for continuing international travel recovery, both inbound and outbound U.S.”
“However, our industry still needs to monitor how inflation and concerns around safety and social unrest are impacting travelers’ decisions. In our data, these are very real challenges,” Reid continued.
The data also found that 59 percent of Americans said the cost of international airfare and lodging would impact their decision to travel, and 47 percent expressed concerns about their safety related to violence and unrest will skew their perspective.
In total, 65 percent of U.S. travelers intend to take a leisure trip in the next six months.
As for British travelers, 52 percent said they are more likely to book a trip to the U.S. in the next six months because the testing requirement has been removed. In addition, 37 percent revealed the news impacts the likelihood of them booking a trip to the U.S.
“I was out at a luncheon with various business owners and when I told them about the change, they were thrilled,” Cruise Planners Luxury Travel Specialist Valerie Dorsey said.
“This will allow those clients who hesitated to book Europe because they were afraid of being “stuck”, the ability to book now,” Dorsey continued. “It was stressful having to have that done within 24 hours of returning to the USA, so am double grateful that everyone can relax more and travel safely.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Travel Industry Reacts to Lifting of Pre-Departure Testing
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS