Last updated: 09:01 AM ET, Tue June 14 2022

How Lifting Testing Requirements Impacts Travel Plans for Americans

Impacting Travel Donald Wood June 14, 2022

Delta’s pre-flight testing.
Delta’s pre-flight testing. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

A new survey highlighted the positive impact the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifting coronavirus testing protocols for incoming international travelers will have on the tourism industry.

According to MMGY Travel Intelligence’s latest study, 36 percent of Americans are more likely to travel outside the U.S. within the next six months because the testing requirement has been lifted.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Traveler with a COVID-19 rapid test at the airport

US to Lift Coronavirus-Testing Requirements for International...

hotel room, door, woman, deadbolt

Hotel Revenue Per Available Room Expected to Top Pre-Pandemic...

New York City Mayor Adams

Dozens of US Mayors Ask for Removal of COVID Inbound Testing

The village of Balzers in Lichtenstein.

gallery icon Europe Travel: Updated Entry Requirements For Each European...

Another 44 percent said the news does not impact their intent to travel internationally, while 20 percent revealed they are less likely to travel internationally in the next six months without the testing requirement in place.

“The travel industry has been lobbying for this restriction to be lifted for months because the scientific data did not support a need for it,” MMGY Global CEO Clayton Reid said. “This is now the removal of an important barrier for continuing international travel recovery, both inbound and outbound U.S.”

“However, our industry still needs to monitor how inflation and concerns around safety and social unrest are impacting travelers’ decisions. In our data, these are very real challenges,” Reid continued.

The data also found that 59 percent of Americans said the cost of international airfare and lodging would impact their decision to travel, and 47 percent expressed concerns about their safety related to violence and unrest will skew their perspective.

In total, 65 percent of U.S. travelers intend to take a leisure trip in the next six months.

As for British travelers, 52 percent said they are more likely to book a trip to the U.S. in the next six months because the testing requirement has been removed. In addition, 37 percent revealed the news impacts the likelihood of them booking a trip to the U.S.

“I was out at a luncheon with various business owners and when I told them about the change, they were thrilled,” Cruise Planners Luxury Travel Specialist Valerie Dorsey said.

“This will allow those clients who hesitated to book Europe because they were afraid of being “stuck”, the ability to book now,” Dorsey continued. “It was stressful having to have that done within 24 hours of returning to the USA, so am double grateful that everyone can relax more and travel safely.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Mobile app displaying QR code linked to traveler's COVID-19 test results.

Travel Industry Reacts to Lifting of Pre-Departure Testing

American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)

Thailand Considering An End to Pandemic-Era Entry Requirements

US to Lift Coronavirus-Testing Requirements for International Travelers

US Travel, Tourism Expected to Contribute $2.6 Billion to Economy by 2032

gallery icon Europe Travel: Updated Entry Requirements For Each European Country

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS