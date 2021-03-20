Last updated: 10:50 AM ET, Sat March 20 2021

International Fans Barred From Tokyo Summer Olympics

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli March 20, 2021

Olympic Rings welcoming you to the Centennial Olympic Park District in Atlanta, GA
PHOTO: Olympic Rings. (photo via Lauren Bowman)

What had been speculated about for months is now true – the Tokyo Summer Olympics is a go, but international fans are not.

The International Olympic Committee, in consultation with the government in Japan and Tokyo local organizers, decided that tourists will not be able to attend the Olympic Games later this summer for fear of spreading the coronavirus.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
St. John, US Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands Tourism Numbers on the Rise

IATA Travel Pass

International Airlines Start To Roll Out Vaccine Passports

Aerial view of Riu Palace Costa Mujeres

Why Travelers Can Choose RIU Hotels & Resorts With Confidence

Bridge to Canada sign.

Travel Restrictions at US Land Borders With Canada, Mexico...

"In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," the Tokyo organizing committee said in a statement.

More than half-a-million tickets have already been sold to fans outside of Japan.

"So the fact that spectators are not able to attend the games from abroad -- that is very disappointing and it's regrettable," said Organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto, who appeared in seven Olympics as an athlete. "It was an unavoidable decision."

IOC President Thomas Bach called it a "difficult decision."

"We have to make decisions that may need sacrifice from everybody," he said.

The Games, which were postponed from last summer, have been something of a firestorm in Japan, where polls show up to 80 percent of the population opposes even having an Olympics this summer and a similar percentage opposes having overseas fans.

Fans who bought tickets to attend the Olympics will be duly compensated – but only for the tickets. Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the local organizing committee, said organizers were not responsible for money lost on flights or hotel reservations. He said these did not involve any "contract arrangement with Tokyo."

For more information on Tokyo, Japan

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Bridge to Canada sign.

Travel Restrictions at US Land Borders With Canada, Mexico...

European Commission Proposes Digital Green Certificate to Facilitate Safe Travel

Trudeau Says US-Canada Border Won’t Reopen Anytime Soon

CDC Won’t Release Travel Guidance for Vaccinated Americans Just Yet

Increasing Consumer Optimism Could Signal Travel Industry’s Imminent Recovery

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS