Japan Lifts COVID Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

Impacting Travel Donald Wood August 24, 2022

vine bridge, Iya-no-Kazura Bashi bridge, Japan, Shikoku
The Iya-no-Kazura Bashi bridge is made of vines. (photo via Alex Temblador)

The Prime Minister of Japan announced that vaccinated international travelers arriving in the country would not need to show proof of a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test.

According to Reuters.com, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that while vaccinated tourists would no longer need to “present proof that they are not infected,” the country would keep its daily caps on arrivals in place.

Coronavirus Outbreak
Local reports claim the island nation will eventually raise the daily cap on inbound travelers from 20,000 to 50,000, but no timetable was revealed. In June, the Japanese government reopened to tourists for the first time in two years.

“We will continue relaxing these measures gradually,” Kishida told Reuters. “We hope to announce something soon based on the quarantine setup and the situation with infections.”

As the country continues to reopen, more airlines and other travel service providers are returning. Last week, Delta Air Lines announced it would resume service between Los Angeles International Airport and Haneda International Airport in Tokyo beginning October 30.

In addition, Delta opened its first Delta Sky Club at Haneda International, making it the only club in the facility operated by an airline from the United States.

