Mexican Caribbean Destinations Adding Sargassum Barriers in April
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 25, 2022
As the annual arrival of sargassum ramps up in popular Mexican Caribbean destinations, government officials revealed the barriers used to stop the stinky seaweed won’t be installed until April.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez said that while the sargassum has already arrived on beaches from Cancun to Mahahual, the Secretary of the Navy said the barriers will be put in place next month.
The Secretary of the Navy also said it has “all the necessary infrastructure to help contain the sargassum at sea.” As for the seaweed that makes it to shore, properties in the region were using rakes and wheelbarrows to remove it manually.
Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network’s Esteban Amaro said a massive patch of the seaweed was heading towards the Mexican Caribbean and more would follow as seawater temperatures climb and help the blooming algae reproduce.
Amaro said the regions facing the largest influx so far were Solidaridad and Tulum, with several areas between Cancun and Puerto Morelos also recording high levels of Sargassum.
Earlier this month, Governor Joaquin Gonzalez announced plans to lift mask mandates in April as coronavirus-related restrictions continue to be eased.
In January, tourism officials in Quintana Roo revealed the state welcomed over 12.5 million visitors in 2021, which was around 84 percent of the region’s pre-pandemic totals.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
American Queen Voyages Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Lower Mississippi Cruises
For more information on Mexico
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS