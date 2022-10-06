New Data Reveals How Many Americans Plan to Travel During the Holidays
Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 06, 2022
New data suggests that nearly half of all Americans are planning to hit the road during the upcoming winter holiday travel period.
According to PwC’s annual Holiday Outlook, 47 percent of survey respondents said they would travel for the holidays, a massive increase from the estimated 33 percent hitting the road before the pandemic.
The increase in travelers is being attributed to people taking rescheduled trips impacted by the coronavirus-related restrictions, pent-up demand creating revenge travel and the rise of digital nomads.
“PwC analysis finds that travelers are particularly prone to changing brands after a bad experience,” a company spokesperson said. “Demand intelligence tools can help assess shifts in travel trends and prepare for the crush of holiday travelers.”
The study found that 46 percent of Americans plan to travel by plane despite ongoing airline problems, an increase from 40 percent in 2021 and 33 percent in 2020. Millennials (aged 26-40) are also the most likely to travel this holiday season at 63 percent.
As for travel-related concerns, 74 percent cited rising gas prices, 68 percent said increasing travel costs and 58 percent responded with rising hotel costs. Flight cancellations are another big concern, with staffing shortages and the potential for weather delays being the top factors.
