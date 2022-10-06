Last updated: 09:46 AM ET, Thu October 06 2022

New Data Reveals How Many Americans Plan to Travel During the Holidays

Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 06, 2022

Scottsdale Christmas, Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona Christmas, Scottsdazzle, Scottsdale Holidays
Christmas in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

New data suggests that nearly half of all Americans are planning to hit the road during the upcoming winter holiday travel period.

According to PwC’s annual Holiday Outlook, 47 percent of survey respondents said they would travel for the holidays, a massive increase from the estimated 33 percent hitting the road before the pandemic.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Santa at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney World Reveals Winter Holiday Festivities and Events

Packed plane during the holidays.

New Data Shows Best Time to Purchase Thanksgiving Flights

Atlantis Paradise Island

Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Star-Studded Party for New...

Waitress serving beers at Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest Returns to Germany With High Expectations, Even...

The increase in travelers is being attributed to people taking rescheduled trips impacted by the coronavirus-related restrictions, pent-up demand creating revenge travel and the rise of digital nomads.

“PwC analysis finds that travelers are particularly prone to changing brands after a bad experience,” a company spokesperson said. “Demand intelligence tools can help assess shifts in travel trends and prepare for the crush of holiday travelers.”

The study found that 46 percent of Americans plan to travel by plane despite ongoing airline problems, an increase from 40 percent in 2021 and 33 percent in 2020. Millennials (aged 26-40) are also the most likely to travel this holiday season at 63 percent.

As for travel-related concerns, 74 percent cited rising gas prices, 68 percent said increasing travel costs and 58 percent responded with rising hotel costs. Flight cancellations are another big concern, with staffing shortages and the potential for weather delays being the top factors.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Sanibel Island, Florida.

Tourism on Hold as Hurricane Ian Devastates Southwest Florida

Reopening of Southwest Florida International Delayed

Lawmakers Push for Visa Processing Improvements

Travel Agents Applaud Visit America Act Clearing Latest Hurdle

gallery icon 10 Key Travel Advisories Announced in September

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS