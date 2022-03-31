New Study Shows Travelers Ready to Hit the Road in 2022
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 31, 2022
A new survey found that travelers have an optimistic outlook for a travel resurgence as a post-coronavirus mentality sets in among potential tourists.
The new study from booking technology platform arrivia found that travelers are ready and eager to travel in 2022, with 69 percent of respondents revealing plans to travel this year, while another 24 percent already had a vacation booked.
While the data suggests the travel rebound has arrived, consumers aren't booking big-ticket vacation packages without careful consideration, even after the pandemic-driven travel pause.
Respondents said price is still the top concern for prospective travelers, indicating the eagerness to travel doesn't negate the need for value. The study found tourists are using points, miles, and rewards from their loyalty programs to reduce or offset some of the costs.
“After many canceled vacations and months spent at home, consumers are mindful of planning their trips in 2022,” arrivia Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Zotara said. “They want it to be special, but they also want value for money.”
“That's why many travelers are turning to their loyalty programs as they plan, looking for rewards or upgrades that will let them save on their trip cost without cutting back on comfort or enjoyment,” Zotara continued.
As many businesses hope to capitalize on the travel rebound, the survey found that tailoring loyalty and engagement strategies to the preferences of tourists for value and a broad range of options become a competitive advantage.
Other findings from the survey include 80 percent of consumers are planning more travel than they did in 2021, 80 percent are planning leisure trips and 49 percent put a premium on the ability to redeem points when traveling.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Match Your Clients to Their Ideal European Travel Experience
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS