Last updated: 04:31 PM ET, Sun March 21 2021

Philippines Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Spike in New Cases

Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti March 21, 2021

Manila, Philippines skyline
Manila, Philippines skyline. (photo via kieferpix/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

In response to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, the Philippines will expand toughened public health and safety regulations, which are already in effect in Metropolitan Manila, to apply in four provinces that surround the capital city—Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

According to Reuters, presidential spokesman Harry Roque today announced that the tighter COVID-19 restrictions, including nighttime curfews and a ban on mass gatherings, will take effect on March 22 and last for at least the next two weeks.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Seattle skyline at sunset, WA, USA (photo via dibrova / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Washington Changes Travel Guidance Amid Year’s Busiest...

Expert skier on a powder day.

Even Tiny Vermont’s Tourism Devastated by COVID-19

An outlook over Miami Beach, Florida.

Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency Over Spring Breakers

American Airlines Arena

Three Biggest US Airlines Slashing Sports Sponsorships

The Southeast Asian nation recorded 7,757 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, representing its second-highest single-day spike in infections and the third consecutive day that freshly confirmed cases topped 7,000.

“This is not hard lockdown,” Roque clarified during today’s virtual briefing, “but we have additional restrictions.”

Only travel to and from the capital region and surrounding four provinces (which Roque referred to as “the bubble area”) for essential purposes will be allowed. That restricts entry and exit provisions to frontline emergency and healthcare workers, government frontline personnel, those traveling for humanitarian reasons and people bound for the airport for international travel.

While most movement within the so-called bubble area won’t be restricted, anyone under the age of 18 or over the age of 65 will be required to remain indoors.

Weddings, baptisms and funeral services will be permitted to proceed as planned, although gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate but will be restricted to offering delivery, take-out and outdoor dining options.

The health department is urging area residents to maintain maximum adherence to public health regulations, which include the wearing of masks even in their own homes when they’re not by themselves.

Amid the worsening epidemiological situation, the Philippine government is banning entry to all foreign nationals starting March 22, until at least April 21, according to the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines. Even for returning nationals, it’s also limiting the number of inbound international passengers to 1,500 per day.

For more information on Philippines, Manila

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
An outlook over Miami Beach, Florida.

Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency Over Spring Breakers

International Fans Barred From Tokyo Summer Olympics

Travel Restrictions at US Land Borders With Canada, Mexico Extended Again

European Commission Proposes Digital Green Certificate to Facilitate Safe Travel

Trudeau Says US-Canada Border Won’t Reopen Anytime Soon

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS