Puerto Rico To Change Entry Requirements February 2

Starting February 2, Puerto Rico will enact a few changes to its entry requirements, allowing vaccinated travelers into the country without having to present a negative COVID-19 test upon entry due to dropping cases on the island.
Travelers who are unvaccinated will also be able to skip the mandatory seven-day quarantine period provided they’ve presented proof of a negative COVID-19 test completed within the 48 hours prior to arrival within Puerto Rico.
Unvaccinated travelers who do not present proof of a negative COVID-19 test and enter Puerto Rico will have 48 hours to take one and they must quarantine while they wait for their results. Travelers who receive a negative result can end their mandatory quarantine period, while those who test positive must stay in quarantine for ten days. Those who do not comply with the testing regimen are subject to fines and mandatory quarantine for seven days.
Travelers must still fill out Puerto Rico’s Travel Declaration Form to upload test results and vaccination records.
Capacity restrictions for restaurants will also change beginning February 2. Restaurants will now be able to operate at 75 percent capacity indoors and at full capacity for outdoor areas. Previously, capacity limits were set at 50 percent indoors and 75 percent outdoors. Venues that serve mainly alcohol will remain at 50 percent capacity
Large scale events are now able to be held at 50 percent capacity but are no longer under a restriction of 250 attendees.
