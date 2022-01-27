Puerto Rico Travel: What You Need To Know for 2022
Puerto Rico is a Caribbean island and U.S. territory located between the island of Hispaniola and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. It’s one of the oldest continuously inhabited islands in the Caribbean, with its oldest city, San Juan, celebrating its 500th birthday in 2021.
Home to three of the world’s five bioluminescent beaches and the only rainforest in the U.S. national parks system, El Yunque National Forest, Puerto Rico offers a vibrant multicultural history and stunning natural wonders that attract many travelers to the gorgeous, resilient island.
Safety, Entry Requirements and COVID-19
Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, which means that travelers from the U.S. don’t need to bring their passports along for entry. It’s also not listed by the State Department because of its territory status, like the U.S. Virgin Islands.
That being said, travelers should always be cautious no matter where they travel, including to Puerto Rico. Knowing some Spanish will go a long way towards easily communicating with some locals, but otherwise, make sure to keep valuables in a safe place and book excursions and tours with reputable operators.
Puerto Rico recently tightened its entry restrictions for all travelers. Vaccinated travelers must test negative prior to entering the island. Those who chose not to must test immediately upon arrival or face a fine. Unvaccinated travelers are only accepted into the country if they are from the U.S. They’re required to test before arrival and quarantine for seven days upon arrival, regardless of whether or not they tested negative prior to entry.
All travelers must also fill out Puerto Rico’s Travel Health Declaration Form, found online, which provides a way to easily upload vaccine and test results to satisfy all requirements.
Masks are currently required indoors in Puerto Rico, regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated individuals and children 2-11 years old should wear masks outdoors in public spaces as well. Capacity limits for many venues are currently in place, as is a curfew. Travelers should also be aware that many attractions will require proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to gain entry.
New Developments
Puerto Rico was hit hard by the pandemic, as many Caribbean destinations were, but it came back better than ever beginning in 2021, with new campaigns celebrating San Juan’s 500th anniversary, the island’s LGBTQ+ friendliness and plenty of new developments.
The destination’s marketing organization, Discover Puerto Rico, is also doubling its funding this year to promote the island among domestic and international travelers as well as restore or revitalize some of the island’s main attractions, some of which have been damaged by the hurricanes of the past few years.
One new development was the multi-million dollar Distrito T-Mobile entertainment complex that was the site of Puerto Rico’s first-ever appearance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special. Spread across five acres, the attraction offers shops and restaurants, a stage for performances and much more.
It also welcomed the TOROVERDE Adventure Park in Orocovis, which broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest bicycle zip wire, a high-adrenaline attraction called the ToroBike.
It’ll also be the site of one of the travel industry’s largest events of the year. The World Travel & Tourism Council’s 2022 Sustainability and Investment Summit will take place in San Juan in June.
Attractions
Puerto Rico is an island of culture, history and vibrant colors. From the food to the rainforests and incredible beaches, the island offers something that any traveler can enjoy.
Two of the most recognizable attractions that offer a great glimpse into the island’s past as a Spanish colony are the Castillo de San Felipe del Morro and the Castillo San Cristóbal. Built in the 16th and 17th centuries, respectively, these two forts were constructed to defend the islands and Spanish ships from threats, mostly from the English. El Morro is the oldest and the most visible when approaching the island by sea, as its signature star-shaped structure protrudes from the side of the island, a sentinel of protection and resilience for centuries.
Travel advisors wanting to learn more about the island can take the Travel Agent Academy’s Puerto Rico Travel Expert program to gain better insight into how to sell the island to travelers.
For the latest insight on travel to Puerto Rico, check out this interactive guide:
