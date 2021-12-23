Last updated: 01:59 PM ET, Thu December 23 2021

Puerto Rico Updates COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke December 23, 2021

Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico
Dorado Beach, Puerto Rico. (Photo via Arrangements-Photography / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Puerto Rico has tightened its entry requirements heading into the holidays, shortening the window for pre-flight COVID-19 testing and announcing new restrictions on travelers visiting restaurants and attending large events.

Starting Monday, December 27, all passengers arriving in the U.S. territory via domestic flights must show a negative test result taken within 48 hours of arrival regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. Otherwise, individuals will be required to test upon arrival or be subject to a fine. What's more, unvaccinated travelers must quarantine for at least seven days upon arrival on the island, regardless of whether they have a negative test result in hand.

All establishments serving food or drinks in Puerto Rico such as restaurants and bars must require proof of vaccination or a negative test taken 48 hours prior to arrival to allow entry as of December 27.

Currently, those attending mass events, whether indoors or out, at theaters, amphitheaters, coliseums, stadiums and convention centers must present proof of vaccination with an FDA or WHO-approved vaccine in addition to a negative COVID-19 test taken in the 48 hours prior to the event.

Puerto Rico officials also reiterated that, through January 2022, those between the ages of 5 and 11 years old will be allowed to attend large indoor events by providing negative COVID-19 test results taken no more than 48 hours prior to the event. Starting February 1, 2022, visitors in the aforementioned age range will be subject to the same guidelines as adults, which means that they'll require proof of vaccination and negative test results taken within 48 hours prior to the event upon entry.

Children under the age of 5 will not be allowed to attend large-scale events, even with negative test results, except when permitted by the Department of Health.

For the latest insight on travel to Puerto Rico, check out this interactive guide:

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
