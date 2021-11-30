Last updated: 02:31 PM ET, Tue November 30 2021

Rwanda Updates COVID-19 Entry Protocols

Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz November 30, 2021

Rwanda, Chimpanzee, animals, Nyungwe National Park
Chimpanzees play in the treetops in Nyungwe National Park in Rwanda. (photo via Visit Rwanda)

The Republic of Rwanda updated its COVID-19 entry protocols following the news and spread of the Omicron variant, effective immediately.

All international travelers, vaccinated and unvaccinated, traveling to Rwanda must quarantine at a designated hotel after testing upon arrival. All travel between Rwanda and countries in southern Africa, including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

All travelers must also have received a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result that was performed within 72 hours prior to departure. Rapid tests are not accepted.

The country also began implementing booster shots for at-risk populations, including citizens over the age of 50.

Rwanda had recently reopened to international travel on November 5, 2021. Prior to the new entry rules, all travelers had to take a pre- and post-arrival COVID-19 test; fully vaccinated travelers were encouraged to self-isolate at their chosen accommodation until they received their results.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

