San Francisco Becomes First US City To Require Proof of Vaccination at Indoor Venues
Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti August 13, 2021
Yesterday, San Francisco became the first major U.S. metropolis to mandate that people present proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access certain indoor venues and activities. The updated health order is set to take effect on August 20.
With the Delta variant driving a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections across the nation, particularly among the unvaccinated, the Golden City is taking a step that’s thus far unprecedented in the U.S. to protect its residents while keeping the economy open.
Mayor London Breed made the announcement Thursday that everyone aged 12 and over will now be required to supply evidence that they’ve been fully vaccinated in order to enter indoor restaurants, bars, clubs, fitness facilities, theaters, entertainment venues, and large events having 1,000 or more attendees.
According to a news release issued by the mayor’s office on Thursday, 78 percent of the city’s eligible resident population is now fully vaccinated. Yet, its current COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.6 percent, exceeding the rate of 5.2 percent positivity recorded during the peak of this past winter’s surge.
“In this phase of the pandemic, we must optimize the powerful tool of vaccines to protect us as we fully reopen to business,” said Director of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax. “These past few weeks have demonstrated how important it is that everyone eligible is vaccinated as we resume normal activities.”
“We are issuing these new health requirements because indoor, public settings where people congregate in close quarters, often with their masks off, are a main way that the virus spreads,” said Acting Health Officer, Dr. Naveena Bobba. “With the increased COVID-19 case rates, we need everybody who is eligible for a vaccine to get one now.”
Rather than feeling constrained by the updated provisions of the city’s health order, business owners seem to be largely supportive of the new mandate, CNN reported.
“These increased provisions hopefully will expedite all public gathering places’ ability get back to doing what we all love—being a space for community in service to all San Franciscans,” said Casey Lowdermilk, co-founder of the San Francisco Venue Coalition
Actually, last month, hundreds of the city’s bar owners took up the issue themselves, saying they would individually require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a timely negative COVID-19 test in order to enter their premises. San Francisco also joined other Bay Area cities in reinstituting a mask mandate in all indoor public places for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.
“Two weeks ago, we started requiring proof of vaccination to dine inside in an effort to ensure the safety of our staff and our customers. We are thrilled to see San Francisco move boldly to make this a citywide policy as we strongly believe this is the best way to get beyond this pandemic,” said Mat Shuster, Chef/Owner of Canela Bistro & Wine Bar.
“We know that for our city to bounce back from the pandemic and thrive, we need to use the best method we have to fight COVID-19 and that’s vaccines,” Breed said in a statement. “Many San Francisco businesses are already leading the way by requiring proof of vaccination for their customers because they care about the health of their employees, their customers, and this City.”
