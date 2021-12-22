Last updated: 03:54 PM ET, Wed December 22 2021

State Department To Raise Cost of Passports

Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz December 22, 2021

Man holding passport
Man holding a passport and boarding pass. (Photo via kieferpix / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The U.S. Department of State will begin raising the cost of new and renewed passports by $20 beginning December 27.

According to Travel+Leisure, travelers will now have to pay $130 instead of $110 in order to apply for a passport or to renew an existing one, along with a $35 execution fee for a grand total of $165. Other fees include a $60 fee to expedite passport applications.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Morning in a Bahamas Beach

State Department, CDC Lower Travel Advisories for The Bahamas

Aerial view of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Brazil Announces Updated COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California

Popular US Cities Adding Vaccine or Testing Mandates

Chiang Mai, Thailand at Royal Flora Ratchaphruek Park. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Thailand Suspends Quarantine-Free Travel Pass

Children under sixteen will have to pay a combined total of $135 to receive a passport beginning next week, too.

The news comes a week after President Joe Biden signed an executive order for the government to design a new digital way to renew a passport. This is likely to take a year to implement, but it should expedite the process significantly since the majority of people renew their passports by mail, which can take longer.

The Global Passport Index has also recently identified the United States as having the best passport in the world this year.

Travelers who will be traveling internationally in the new year are advised to apply for or renew their passports before December 27 to save some money.

For more information about applying for and renewing your passport, please visit the U.S. Department of State website.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Morning in a Bahamas Beach

State Department, CDC Lower Travel Advisories for The Bahamas

Brazil Announces Updated COVID-19 Entry Requirements

White House Considers Removing Travel Ban Against African Countries

Dr. Fauci Says There’s No Need for US to Ban International Visitors

CDC Adds Eight Destinations To Highest Travel Risk Levels

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS