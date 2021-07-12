Thailand Announces Tighter COVID-19 Restrictions
July 12, 2021
Bangkok and nine other provinces in Thailand announced a series of tighter COVID-19-related restrictions as part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
According to The Associated Press, Thailand reported one of its highest daily infection tallies last week, resulting in government officials limiting the number of travelers arriving in the islands, reducing the size of gatherings and more.
Malls, beauty clinics, spas and massage parlors were closed on Monday in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces to slow the spread, while COVID-19 multiple testing facilities have been added or expanded.
Government officials in Thailand said inter-provincial travel was discouraged and gatherings will be limited to just five people.
“In the 10 provinces there will be restrictions on unnecessary travel and people cannot leave their home between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. unless necessary,” Thailand’s COVID-19 taskforce spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said in a statement.
Thailand is planning to reopen its borders to tourists in mid-October for those who are fully vaccinated, according to an announcement from the prime minister.
“I know this decision comes with some risk because, when we open the country, there will be an increase in infections, no matter how good our precautions,” said Prayuth Chan-Ocha, Prime Minister of Thailand. “But I think when we take into consideration the economic needs of the people, the time has come for us to take that calculated risk.”
The mid-October opening is earlier than previously announced. Thailand was expected to reopen in January of 2022, however, the tourism industry, which contributes heavily to the economy, has been devastated.
