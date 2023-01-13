Thailand Drops New Entry Rules, Adds Tourist Fee
Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 13, 2023
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reversed a decision made earlier this month to implement more COVID-related restrictions on incoming international travelers.
The TAT said its fully-reopen-to-tourism policy is still in effect and does not require proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus test results before entering the country. Travelers from countries like China and India may be required to present a negative test before returning home, per the rules of those nations.
Thailand is also offering a longer period of stay for visitors as part of the full reopening. Starting on March 31, international visitors entitled to visa exemption will be permitted to stay as long as 45 days and those eligible for a Visa on Arrival can stay for 30 days.
“We are most pleased to continue to be able to welcome all visitors to Thailand without proof of vaccination or a negative ATK or RT-PCR test result,” TAT Director Santi Sawangcharoen said. “With the simplified entry process, the Kingdom's vibrant culture, cuisine and natural beauty are able to remain the focus of travel to Amazing Thailand.”
Earlier week, the government announced that all incoming airline passengers ages 18 and older would have needed to provide proof that they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered from the illness within the previous six months (180 days).
In addition, the previous rule changes included international arrivals presenting proof of a travel health insurance policy with coverage enough for at least $10,000 of coronavirus treatment.
On Wednesday, Thailand also announced plans to start collecting a $12 fee from foreign tourists arriving in the country, starting in June. According to the Straits Times, the money will be used to support visitors involved in accidents and develop tourist destinations.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Thailand
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS