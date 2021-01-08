Travel Industry Continues Calls to End Unnecessary Quarantines
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has come out in support of new measures designed to eliminate the need for COVID-19 related quarantines for travelers arriving at popular destinations.
WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara believes that travelers providing tourism officials with proof of a negative coronavirus test taken before arrival is enough to allow them to avoid the mandatory quarantines still in place around the world.
The key now will be finding COVID-19 tests that are not only universally accepted at destinations around the world, but also affordable enough for travelers of all socioeconomic backgrounds.
“Unlike many other countries where the proof of a negative test has replaced quarantines, to further insist all arriving travelers must isolate for ten days or undergo a further test five days later is an unnecessary precaution,” Guevara said. “It will only stifle travel, putting yet more pressure on the embattled Travel & Tourism sector.”
WTTC officials fear damaging quarantines and unnecessary restrictions will continue to impact future bookings, which will be essential to reviving international air travel, bringing back tourism jobs and protecting public health.
In December, the WTTC and the World Economic Forum announced they are reinforcing their partnership to promote sustainable growth of the global travel and tourism sector.
The strategic partnership aims to advance safe and seamless traveling, develop projects to increase travel and tourism competitiveness and sustainability and support work relating to the future of work and collaborate on crises and resilience.
