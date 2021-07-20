Traveler Arrested for Making Bomb Threat After Arguing Bag Fees
July 20, 2021
A Canadian man upset about baggage fees told an airline employee last week there was a bomb in his bag.
According to ClickOrlando.com, 74-year-old Wegal Rosen was speaking to an Air Canada employee working at Fort-Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport when the two engaged in a heated verbal argument over additional charges for baggage and the airline’s no cash policy.
When Rosen started to walk away from the Air Canada counter without his luggage, the employee told him he needed to take it. The disgruntled traveler responded by telling the employee there was a bomb in the bag, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office.
Police were called to the Florida airport and evacuated Terminals 2, 3 and 4 to investigate the bomb threat, a move that resulted in a “complete shutdown of airport operations for over four hours.”
Rosen was arrested, charged with making a false report concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction and now faces up to 15 years in prison.
Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the single highest weekly case number of unruly passengers, the worst report of the summer. The FAA has investigated more than 550 potential federal law violations this year, the highest since 1995.
