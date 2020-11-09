Tropical Storm Eta Impacting Travel in Florida
Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday night as the weather system is expected to impact travel across the region through Wednesday.
According to Weather.com, Eta made landfall on Lower Matecumbe Key and moved across the Keys with strong winds and bands of heavy rain extending across areas of South Florida, forcing Broward County and Fort Lauderdale to issue flash flood warnings.
Tropical Storm #Eta is located just off the southwest coast of Florida. Here are the 4 am EST Key Messages. For more information, visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB and https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/R2BUOyfnS6— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2020
Currently in the eye/center of Tropical Storm #Eta in #Islamorada, Florida with the lowest barometric pressure measured so far of 991.5mb. Bright stars were visible just after the edge of the raged eyewall passed by and the skies cleared out. pic.twitter.com/hp3FaDb2nJ— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) November 9, 2020
A tropical storm warning is in effect across South Florida, including Miami, Fort Myers, Naples and West Palm Beach. Hurricane and storm surge warnings also remain in effect across the Florida Keys.
Once the storm passes over Florida and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, it will meander off the coast of Florida throughout Tuesday into Wednesday. Depending on the trajectory of the storm, Eta could stall in the Gulf of Mexico through much of the upcoming week.
As a result of Eta’s impact on Florida, major airlines serving the region have started issuing travel advisories and waiving change fees for flights through November 10 at several airports across the state, including Ft. Lauderdale, Key West and Miami.
Change fees and any difference in fare will be waived for new flights departing on or before November 14, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin and between the same cities.
Travelers are being asked to check the status of their flights before heading to impacted airports.
