UNESCO Adds Sites to World Heritage In Danger List

Odessa Ukraine sadovaya street
Odessa Ukraine (photo via bergamont / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

UNESCO has added to its list of World Heritage sites, but within days declared ‘’in danger” because of strife in their respective areas.

Most prominent among them is the town center of Odesa, the historic port city of Ukraine. The Landmarks of the Ancient Kingdom of Saba, Marib in Yemen and the Rachid Karameh International Fair of Tripoli in Lebanon were also added.

Unless you’ve been under a rock, you know that Ukraine has been fighting a war with Russia for the better part of a year.

A United Nations Cultural Organization, UNESCO, has declared three more towns and sites as World Heritage list members, according to multiple reports. UNESCO World Heritage site are impressive places, including the Parthenon and the Roman Colosseum, that the UN want people to see. But this is not the time to go to Odessa.

War is breaching, and the Russians have all but closed off the famous port city.

The news came out of Paris on January 25.

‘’While the war is going on, this inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city … is preserved from further destruction,” the Associated Press quoted a U.N. General as saying.

