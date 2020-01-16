Last updated: 12:22 PM ET, Thu January 16 2020

United States Eases Travel Advisory for Australia

Impacting Travel Patrick Clarke January 16, 2020

Brisbane city skyline and Brisbane river at twilight
PHOTO: Brisbane city skyline and Brisbane river at twilight, Australia. (photo via f11photo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The U.S. has downgraded its recent travel advisory for Australia amid raging wildfires that have led to poor air quality in some regions.

According to Sky News, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison implored "people very close" to U.S. President Donald Trump to revise the Level 2 advisory, which encouraged Americans to consider postponing their travel plans to "areas where air quality is significantly affected by bushfire conditions."

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Southwest 737 MAX 8

Southwest Airlines Cancels More Boeing 737 MAX Flights

Airlines & Airports
View of the Peterhof Grand Palace - Russia (photo via Leonid Andronov / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The World's Best Value Tourist Attractions for 2020

Destination & Tourism
Searching for airfare.

gallery icon 25 Ways to Save on Travel in 2020

Delta Boeing 767-332ER taxiing towards the airport runway

Delta Hints at Dropping or Reducing Ticket Change Fees

Airlines & Airports

As of Monday, Australia is at a Level 1 (exercise normal precautions) on the U.S. State Department's travel advisory scale. However, the U.S. government is still advising Americans to exercise increased caution in areas affected by bushfires and air quality issues, including the Australian Capital Territory, Central Tablelands of New South Wales and Southeastern Victoria.

The January 13 update reminds visitors that local authorities may issue evacuation orders to certain areas and to monitor local news media outlets for updates on affected areas.

"Visitors should exercise increased caution when considering travel to areas affected by bushfires until the risks posed by bushfires, and resulting in poor air quality, have passed," says the State Department. "Smoke from bushfires is causing poor air quality, which can increase health risks for travelers with related health conditions. Check the air quality for your destinations and take precautions as needed."

Travelers impacted in Australia should dial 000 for immediate assistance from the police and other emergency services. Meanwhile, Americans traveling abroad are also encouraged to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), a free service that allows U.S. citizens to enroll their trip with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate and receive important updates about the safety conditions in their destination.

For more information on Australia

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Passengers at the check-in counters inside of Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines

Volcanic Eruption Shuts Down Flights to Manila

Yosemite National Park Battling Food Illness Issue

Airlines Issue Travel Waivers As Storms Settle In Around the US

DOT Puts Further Restrictions on Travel to Cuba

Report: President Trump Considers Expanding Travel Ban

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS