United States Updates Travel Advisories for Several Countries

Gdansk, Poland.
Gdansk, Poland. (photo courtesy of Collette)

The United States Department of State updated the travel advisories for ten different countries June 6, both raising and lowering the travel advisories for countries such as Libya, St. Kitts and Nevis and Poland.

Level 4 Countries:

Libya and Iran are now considered Level 4 risk countries; the State Department strongly advises Americans to avoid travel to these areas. Libya’s travel advisory explains “crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict” as the main reasons to avoid travel to the country. Americans are strongly encouraged to avoid traveling to Iran due to “kidnapping and the arbitrary arrest and detention of U.S. citizens.”

Level 3 Countries:

Lebanon, Guyana and Guatemala are now all considered Level 3 risk levels, and the State Department is encouraging travelers to reconsider travel to all three countries. Lebanon’s travel advisory explains that “crime, terrorism, armed conflict, civil unrest, kidnapping and Embassy Beirut’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens” as the main reasons for the advisory. For Guyana, violent crime is the main reason for the advisory, as is the case in Guatemala.

Level 2 Countries:

Zimbabwe is the only country moved to Level 2 this week, with the State Department raising the risk level due to crime, according to its travel advisory: “Violent crime, such as assault, carjacking, and home invasion, is common among residents known to have large sums of cash. Smashing the windows of cars with the intent to steal is also common.”

Level 1 Countries:

At least there are some countries whose risk levels have been lowered this week. The countries of St. Kitts and Nevis, Poland, Mongolia and Namibia have all been lowered to Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions.

