US Ambassador to Mexico Tells American Citizens to Come Home
Impacting Travel Donald Wood March 30, 2020
The United States ambassador to Mexico is asking tourists and citizens still in the country to consider returning to the U.S. as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread around the world.
According to Mexico News Daily, Ambassador Christopher Landau said that despite the U.S. government issuing a Level 4 “do not travel” advisory for its citizens, Americans in Mexico are encouraged to come home.
US Airlines May Consider Consolidation to Help Defray LossesAirlines & Airports
American Rewarding Red Cross Donations With Bonus MilesAirlines & Airports
Holland America Ship Given OK to Cross Panama CanalCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Landau’s office will conduct a webinar on Tuesday explaining questions about the viral outbreak from U.S. citizens still in Mexico and encouraged them to sign up for the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).
“During these times of uncertainty, I want you to know that safety and security of U.S. citizens is our No. 1 priority, we have your back,” Landau said in a statement. “If you’re a U.S. resident here in Mexico, please think long and hard about your personal situation and whether or not you might need the kind of intensive care that’s available in the United States given your particular risk profile.”
In addition to Landau’s appeal to U.S. citizens that remain in Mexico, Canadian Ambassador Graeme Clark also asked the country’s citizens to return home “as soon as possible” as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
British Ambassador to Mexico Corin Robertson is also pleading with English citizens to return to the United Kingdom, as both Aeromexico and British Airways continue to offer direct flights home from Mexico City.
The Asociación de Hoteles de Cancún, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres say a total of 51 hotels have temporarily closed in the region as a consequence of the spread of COVID-19. In addition, several popular destinations have started banning tourists to help slow the spread of the virus.
For more information on Mexico
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS