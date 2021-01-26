US Considers Restricting Travel From More Countries Amid COVID-19
Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti January 26, 2021
President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly considering the possibility of adding more nations to the list of those whose travelers are restricted from entering the U.S., due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to Bloomberg, State Department officials issued a warning today to Americans that they should reconsider international travel in these pandemic conditions, as it could be quite risky. Besides which, they pointed out, those who go abroad may now find it harder to return home, referring to the new COVID-19 testing requirements for entry or re-entry into the U.S.
“Our main message to U.S. citizens considering travel abroad remains the same—seriously reconsider going overseas right now,” said Ian Brownlee, the principal deputy assistant secretary of consular affairs. “If you are overseas right now, it’s going to be harder to come home for a while.” He recommended that, “All travelers should have a Plan B,” in case they should test positive and need to wait out the infection overseas. “Where would you stay, how would you pay for it, what would happen at home if you couldn’t get back to work?” he said.
Brownlee and Marty Cetron, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) global migration and quarantine division, revealed during a press briefing that the U.S. is also considering implementing COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers at land crossings and for domestic flights.
These statements come only days after President Biden confirmed the continuation of previous restrictions on inbound travel to the U.S. coming from the U.K., Ireland, 26 other European nations and Brazil; and added South Africa to the list of banned countries in hopes of keeping out a new, highly-infectious COVID-19 variant that has arisen there.
