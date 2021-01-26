Last updated: 04:39 PM ET, Tue January 26 2021

US Considers Restricting Travel From More Countries Amid COVID-19

Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti January 26, 2021

International airport sign.
PHOTO: International airport sign. (photo via Tanaonte / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly considering the possibility of adding more nations to the list of those whose travelers are restricted from entering the U.S., due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Bloomberg, State Department officials issued a warning today to Americans that they should reconsider international travel in these pandemic conditions, as it could be quite risky. Besides which, they pointed out, those who go abroad may now find it harder to return home, referring to the new COVID-19 testing requirements for entry or re-entry into the U.S.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Sandals, Bahamas

gallery icon Bahamas Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know for 2021

PHOTO: Resort in Montego Bay , Jamaica. (photo via Isabel_HP / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Jamaica Increases COVID-19 Testing Capacity

COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine Rollout Could Be the Fastest Way to Reignite Travel

San Miguel Allende

Mexico States, Cities, Hotels Unveil COVID-19 Testing Options

Malibu Rambla Estate in California.

Vacation Villa Rental Demand Is Rising Due To COVID-19

“Our main message to U.S. citizens considering travel abroad remains the same—seriously reconsider going overseas right now,” said Ian Brownlee, the principal deputy assistant secretary of consular affairs. “If you are overseas right now, it’s going to be harder to come home for a while.” He recommended that, “All travelers should have a Plan B,” in case they should test positive and need to wait out the infection overseas. “Where would you stay, how would you pay for it, what would happen at home if you couldn’t get back to work?” he said.

Brownlee and Marty Cetron, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) global migration and quarantine division, revealed during a press briefing that the U.S. is also considering implementing COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers at land crossings and for domestic flights.

These statements come only days after President Biden confirmed the continuation of previous restrictions on inbound travel to the U.S. coming from the U.K., Ireland, 26 other European nations and Brazil; and added South Africa to the list of banned countries in hopes of keeping out a new, highly-infectious COVID-19 variant that has arisen there.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
President-elect Joe Biden

Biden to Impose Travel Ban on South Africa to Combat COVID-19...

People Are Faking COVID-19 Tests In Order To Travel

World Tourism Organization Calls For Vaccine Passport

Travel Industry Reacts to President Biden's New Executive Orders

President Biden Says Travelers Arriving in the US Will Have to Quarantine

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS