US Extends Ban on Americans Traveling to North Korea
August 21, 2019
United States President Donald Trump and his administration have extended the ban on passports for travel to North Korea for another year.
According to The Associated Press, the U.S. Department of State said Monday the ban would remain in place until Aug. 31, 2020, unless Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decides before then to revoke the extension.
Officials from the State Department believe there are serious risks for American citizens traveling to North Korea, including arrest and long-term detention.
The ban was initially imposed in 2017 due to the death of an American student Otto Warmbier and renewed in 2018.
U.S. aid workers and journalists are still permitted to obtain a special validation passport that allows them to visit North Korea one time.
The latest ban extension comes after diplomatic efforts between the two nations stalled.
