US Government Suspends 26 Flights Operated by Chinese Airlines
Donald Wood August 26, 2022
The United States government announced it would suspend 26 international flights operated by Chinese airlines after the Communist country suspended flights by American carriers due to COVID-related rules.
According to The Associated Press, regulators from the Department of Transportation suspended seven flights by Air China from New York City and 19 flights from Los Angeles by Air China, China Eastern Airlines., China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.
Government officials accused China of violating an air travel agreement and mistreating American carriers through a “circuit-breaker” system, which requires airlines to suspend flights if a certain number of passengers test positive for coronavirus.
As a result, the Department of Transportation suspended 27 flights operated by Chinese carriers, the same number of flights canceled by China’s anti-COVID system. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines were impacted by the country’s decision.
In a statement to The AP, the Department of Transportation said China’s actions are “premised on circumstances wholly outside of the carriers’ control...We reserve the right to take additional action if Beijing imposes further circuit-breaker measures.”
Earlier this month, airlines were forced to re-route or outright cancel flights flying over Taiwan after China launched live missiles during a test following a recent visit to Taipei by Democratic U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
In June, the Chinese government eased quarantine requirements for those entering the country from abroad, with international travelers forced to stay in a quarantine hotel for seven days, followed by three days of home quarantine.
