You Can Win 20 Years’ Worth of Free Mexican Caribbean Luxury Vacations
September 08, 2020
A few months back, hotels and tourism boards in popular destinations along Mexico’s Caribbean coast banded together to create the #Come2MexicanCaribbean (or #VenAlCaribeMexicanoX2 in Spanish) campaign in efforts to encourage renewed tourism to the region post-COVID-19.
Now, the initiative has introduced another incentive to get guests thinking about their favorite moments in the Mexican Caribbean, as well as envisioning those they’d love to experience in the future, according to Lonely Planet. It’s social media-centric competition that will award the winner 20 years’ worth of annual, five-night, all-inclusive vacations for two guests at four- and five-star resorts in Mexican Caribbean coastal hotspots.
Entrants must be at least 18 years old, and can participate in the contest by posting photos or videos featuring their favorite aspects of a Mexican Caribbean beach break to either Instagram or TikTok (or both) using the hashtag #Come2MexicanCaribbean. @Come2MexicanCaribbean.
Participants will also need to follow the campaign’s Instagram or TikTok profiles, @Come2MexicanCaribbean, and tag them in their posts on either platform respectively.
The contest is backed by major hospitality developer Atelier Group, the Quintana Roo Tourism Board and various organizations such hotspots as Cancun, Isla Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and Tulum.
According to official contest rules: “The content that gets more visible reactions (plays, likes, comments, etc), will be the winner.”
The competition is open to residents of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, and runs through November 9, with the winner to be announced and awarded on November 27, 2020.
Full terms and conditions are outlined here.
For more information, visit en.come2mexicancaribbean.com.
