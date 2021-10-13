US to Lift Land Border Restrictions With Canada, Mexico
Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 13, 2021
The United States announced it would lift existing land border entry restrictions with Mexico and Canada for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, starting in early November.
According to Reuters.com, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said President Joe Biden and his administration would “begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the U.S. for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings.”
U.S. officials revealed the new rules are similar to planned requirements announced last month for international air travelers. The land border openings will end a ban on non-essential travelers that began in March 2020 to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Unvaccinated travelers will still be banned from entering the U.S. when restrictions are lifted. An exact date for the border reopenings would be announced “very soon,” according to government officials.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, members of our shared cross-border community have felt the pain and economic hardship of the land border closures,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said. “That pain is about to end.”
Homeland Security said it was working with health officials to create “consistent, stringent protocols for all foreign nationals traveling to the United States – whether by air, land, or ferry.”
Canada reopened to vaccinated Americans on August 9 and Mexico never implemented a ban on U.S. travelers during the pandemic.
