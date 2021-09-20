US Extends Land Border Restrictions With Mexico and Canada
September 20, 2021
The U.S. government has once again extended the ban on nonessential travel across its land borders with Mexico and Canada for a further month.
Today, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed to reporters that the policy has been protracted once again, through October 21.
The policy, first implemented in March 2020 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, has seen continuous extensions made on a monthly basis ever since.
Nonessential travelers can still reach Mexico and Canada by air, and, while Mexico hasn’t imposed entry requirements, Canada has some rigorous rules. Fully vaccinated American visitors can fly into Canada, provided they also have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival or proof of prior recovery from the virus up to 180 days hence.
For 17 months, the land-crossing restrictions were mutually agreed upon by the U.S., and both Canada and Mexico, until Canada took the leap and reopened to vaccinated U.S. travelers on August 9. Clearly, the Biden administration hasn’t seen fit to reciprocate the gesture just yet.
Also during today’s briefing, Zients announced that the U.S. plans on relaxing its strict policies on inbound air travel for foreign nationals from 33 countries.
While they will need to be fully vaccinated, the policy change would allow air travelers from the European Union and Schengen area, as well as the U.K., Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil to enter U.S. borders.
While no specific date was given for the implementation of these changes, Zients indicated that the administration was aiming for early November. The move would make COVID-19 vaccination requirements applicable to non-U.S. citizens flying in from nearly all foreign countries, including those that weren’t previously subject to restrictions.
It remains unclear whether the same allowances will be made for vaccinated Canadian travelers looking to cross the U.S. border.
