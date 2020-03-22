White House Has No Immediate Plans to Shut Down US Domestic Travel
Impacting Travel Laurie Baratti March 22, 2020
In an interview today with Fox News, Acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf answered a question that may be on many Americans’ minds since the federal government began instituting travel bans and closing U.S. borders, and as multiple state and city officials have issued “stay at home” orders to their residents in an effort to control the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
Wolf said that the Trump administration has no plans at this time for a full shutdown of domestic travel within the U.S. or for restricting the entire nation’s movements, Newsmax revealed.
United Airlines Reinstating Some International Flights to Help...Airlines & Airports
COVID-19: Hawaii Will Quarantine All Arrivals for 14 DaysDestination & Tourism
Airline CEOs Ask for Part of Bailout to Be GrantsAirlines & Airports
How CVBs Are Supporting Communities During COVID-19Destination & Tourism
"There has been a number of governors, New York and California, that have taken the extra step and imposed additional strict measures," he explained. Wolf said that the White House fully supports the tighter restrictions and community lockdowns being imposed in areas where COVID-19 case numbers are spiking, or there is a high potential for community spread of the virus simply because of population density.
He said that, in those parts of the country where the number of coronavirus cases is spiking, officials are working with federal authorities—the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Health and Human Services (HHS) Department and the Coronavirus Task Force—to determine appropriate measures.
"We will continue to look at that and if we see we need to put targeted travel restrictions in place we will do that," Wolf explained. "I will say there's no immediate plans as of right now for any widespread travel restrictions."
For now, he said, “We’re focusing on those states and those localities that, again, have widespread community transmission—so, New York, California, Washington.” The approach, he said, is to implement “more aggressive measures” in these areas so that, hopefully, they won’t need to be enforced elsewhere in the country later on as the course of the epidemic continues.
“We continue to evaluate this, really, on a day-by-day, week-by-week basis,” Wolf commented.
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS