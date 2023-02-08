White House Opposes Efforts to End Vaccination Requirements for Foreign Visitors
While COVID-19 may not be the threat it once was, the Biden Administration is not ready to eliminate vaccination requirements for a noncitizen, nonimmigrant visitors who travel to the United States by air.
In a press release issued Tuesday, the administration, which in June dropped its requirement that travelers who come to the U.S. must test negative for COVID, underscored its continued opposition to any Congressional action to reverse vaccination rules.
The administration said the current “policy has allowed loved ones across the globe to reunite while reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the burdens it places on the health care system in the United States.”
The House of Representatives is set to vote on the bill regarding vaccination requirements today.
The current policy requires adult visitors to this country, who are not citizens or permanent residents, to provide proof of vaccination before being allowed to board their flight. The White House has previously announced its plans to end the country’s COVID public health emergency on May 11, which would include doing away with the vaccination requirement for air visitors that are currently being debated.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Travel Association is calling on Biden to do away with vaccination requirements.
"This may have been necessary policy during the pandemic. It is not a necessary policy today. In fact, the U.S. is the only country in the world that has a vaccine requirement for international visitors,” U.S. Travel CEO Geoff Freeman said during a press conference last week.
Separately, in a press release, U.S. Travel emphasized that it has long supported removing the vaccination requirement, adding that there's no reason to wait until the May expiration of the country’s public health emergency.
“Every day this policy remains in place encourages some travelers to avoid the U.S. costing us valuable visitor spending and delaying our efforts to reignite inbound travel,” U.S. Travel Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes, said in a statement.
“The U.S. is the only country that still has this requirement for international visitors when there is no longer any public health justification,” added Emerson Barnes.
