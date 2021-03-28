Last updated: 10:40 AM ET, Sun March 28 2021

Woman Scams Travelers Out of Hundreds of Thousands

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli March 28, 2021

handcuffs on money
Frustrated travelers found out they were scammed by a woman allegedly selling packages to Hawaii. (photo via Evgen_Prozhyrko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A woman was arrested and charged with 47 felonies for allegedly scamming would-be travelers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for trips that never materialized.

The woman, Wendy Wong, was based in Hawaii and dealt mostly with clients from California traveling to the islands.

ADVERTISING

Wong was described by Hawaii News Now as a former travel agent who currently does not have a travel agent’s license to conduct business.

MORE Impacting Travel
Plane lands at an airfield at the sunset

Travel and Tourism Sector Suffered Almost $4.5 Trillion...

COVID-19 vaccine.

Travel Advisors Mixed on Cruise Lines’ Vaccine...

White House, Washington D.C.

US Travel Calls for Timeline To Reopen International Travel

Wong worked as a virtual travel agent for her company, the House of Aloha Hawaii. She is accused of booking fake flights and itineraries for clients and refusing to pay them back – monies that add up to several hundred thousand dollars.

In fact, one client alone paid her more than $100,000 to book flights, hotel rooms and tickets to events in Hawaii for the man and 80 of his friends and family.

The client said the flight, rooms and events were all canceled at the last minute.

Wong pleaded not guilty in Santa Clara, Calif. this week.

This is another example of why it's important to work with a trusted travel advisor.

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Plane lands at an airfield at the sunset

Travel and Tourism Sector Suffered Almost $4.5 Trillion Loss...

World Travel & Tourism Council

Travel Advisors Mixed on Cruise Lines’ Vaccine Requirements

US Travel Calls for Timeline To Reopen International Travel

Will Spring Break Travel Cause Another COVID-19 Surge?

US Reportedly Considering Lifting Canada, Mexico Border Closures in May

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS