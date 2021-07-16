Last updated: 09:01 AM ET, Fri July 16 2021

World Health Organization Speaks Out Against Vaccine Travel Passports

Donald Wood July 16, 2021

International Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination.
International Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination. (photo via Chalffy / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Thursday that countries should not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for international travel.

According to Reuters.com, WHO’s Emergency Committee previously revealed its stance on so-called vaccine passports, but a growing debate on blocking the entry of travelers if they are unvaccinated has forced the agency to make another statement.

WHO’s experts said coronavirus vaccinations should not be the only requisite for reopening international travel, as many countries around the world continue to have limited access to immunizations.

The Emergency Committee said that “requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement.” Countries with limited access to COVID-19 vaccines could face exclusion, according to health experts.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has taken a different approach, as it issued a warning that the efficacious restart of international travel post-coronavirus is at risk, due to the lack of worldwide reciprocal recognition of the various approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier this week, United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo revealed she continues to press for the government to ease coronavirus-related travel restrictions on people entering the country, despite remaining concerns from health officials.

