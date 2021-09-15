Puerto Rico Reaffirms LGBTQ Friendliness With New Campaign
Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s nonprofit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) has participated in the 2021 International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA) Annual Global Convention and has created new initiatives to promote the island as a safe and fun LGBTQ+ destination.
The first year Discover Puerto Rico was created, LGBTQ+ favorability for the island grew from 19 percent to 41 percent; following this great increase, it has created a new campaign, called “Live Out,” focusing on how travelers to Puerto Rico can live their authentic selves.
Discover Puerto Rico has also created the Pathway to Employment plan, created in partnership with HospitableMe, IGLTA, Hyatt and the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau to empower members of the LGBTQ+ community as hospitality employees. Benefits of the program will include education and resources for human resources professionals and job seekers.
“Among Discover Puerto Rico’s core values are inclusivity, agility and the importance of being collaborative. These elements are even more prevalent as we look to the support of our LGBTQ+ community, both on Island and off,” said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico.
“We are fostering a travel industry that is safe and welcoming for both guests and employees. By increasing representation and strengthening our position as an ally, we make Puerto Rico welcoming for all travelers and support a historically excluded community,” Chandler continued.
“We are inspired by the efforts of Discover Puerto Rico at such a critical time in our industry, particularly their focus on elevating the LGBTQ+ community on the Island,” said John Tanzella, President and CEO of IGLTA. “Going beyond marketing to strengthen allyship at a local level is an integral part of the journey to greater inclusion. When industry partners like this great DMO come together to share best practices, resources and solutions, it helps advance the important work we do.”
For more information, please visit Discover Puerto Rico.
