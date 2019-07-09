American Cruise Line Enhances Sales Staff With Hire of 3 Industry Veterans
American Cruise Lines announced that Michael Weldon, Mary Grimes and Mena Tuccinardi have joined the company’s growing sales force.
Michael Weldon has come onboard as American’s new regional director for trade sales, Mary Grimes as new business development manager for the Southwest region, and Mena Tuccinardi as new business development manager for the Northeast region.
“We are delighted to have seasoned professionals like Michael, Mary, and Mena join our expanding company and growing sales team,” said Susan Shultz-Gelino, Director of Business Development.”
Just in the last two years, American has added three brand new ships—increasing its fleet to 11 small ships, with a 12th new ship arriving next year.
“Michael, Mary and Mena will be invaluable in developing American’s business relationships across the country and assisting with our new Group Travel Program,” said Shultz-Gelino.
Michael Weldon has many years of river cruise experience, specializing in travel trade sales and business development. He has worked for several luxury cruise lines and has a proven track record of driving revenue growth for both travel professionals and cruise lines, as well as managing teams of travel professionals across the country.
Mary Grimes has extensive experience in business development for top travel brands and began her career as a frontline agent based in Colorado. She knows the ‘ins and outs’ of travel agency operations and the unique nature of the industry, giving her a dynamic expertise in helping companies achieve success in competitive markets.
Mena Tuccinardi has worked in the travel industry for over 20 years and has a great record for developing strategic travel business relationships throughout the Northeast, as well as developing sales and marketing tools to assist partner travel professionals.
American Cruise Lines is pleased to have these travel industry veterans positioned across the country in order to better assist the Line’s rapidly growing network of travel professionals.
American has had record sales over the past few years and grown both its inside and its outside sales force tremendously. With its corporate headquarters based in Connecticut, American has rededicated itself to developing several new sales and marketing platforms to better assist its agents and travel partners throughout the world.
SOURCE: American Cruise Lines press release.
