Christopher Prelog Takes on Role as President of Windstar Cruises
People Windstar Cruises Janeen Christoff September 25, 2020
Windstar Cruises has announced Christopher Prelog has taken on the role of president. Prelog reports to Andrew N. Todd, CEO of Windstar Cruises and of Xanterra Travel Collection.
Prelog is a veteran of the hospitality world and actually began his cruise industry career with Seabourn, working first as a waiter then in onboard hotel operations and finally as head of all ship operations before joining Windstar nearly four years ago.
Before entering the cruise industry, Prelog worked with Hilton Hotels in Austria.
He holds a degree from Florida International University in Miami in hotel management and accounting, as well as certificates from Harvard’s Kennedy School, Cornell University and the Higher Tourism Institute in Austria.
“Chris is the perfect person for this role,” stated Todd, “As Windstar’s Chief Operating Officer, he has
led the $250 million dollar Star Plus investment in expanding and renovating our three all-suite yachts
in addition to managing our operations through this pandemic. His in-depth knowledge and expertise
of the small ship cruise business combined with his collaborative leadership style have won the hearts,
minds and respect of the Windstar crew and corporate team alike.”
Prelog is looking forward to the new challenge.
“I am excited and humbled to lead this tremendously talented team at Windstar,” added Prelog. “I know this has been the most challenging year for the cruise industry and our teams at Windstar and Xanterra have worked together across all disciplines to implement Our Beyond Ordinary Care program and numerous plans in response to the pandemic. I am so proud of the work that we have delivered as a team and honored to be chosen for this important role.”
For more information on Windstar Cruises, United States
For more People News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS