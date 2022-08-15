Delta Air Lines Names Alex Antilla Vice President for Latin America
Delta Air Lines has appointed Alex Antilla as vice president, Latin America. Based in Santiago, Chile, Antilla will oversee Delta's business and customer experience strategy in Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, as well as the airline's partnerships with the LATAM Group and Aeromexico.
"As Delta continues to expand its international network and product offering to support the growing travel demand, Alex’s diverse experience will be pivotal in leveraging opportunities, delivering the Delta Difference for our customers, and leading the best employees in the business," said Alain Bellemare, Delta's President, International. "With Alex’s leadership, we will also strengthen our partnerships with LATAM and Aeromexico, providing the best network and customer experience throughout Latin America."
Antilla has worked with Delta for 16 years in the trans-Pacific, trans-Atlantic, and Latin American regions, and in this new position will focus exclusively on Latin America. Prior to this new position, he was Managing Director, Latin America Pricing and Revenue Management, leading a team of professionals focused on optimizing and maximizing the revenues and benefits of Delta's Latin America portfolio. He has also worked in Network Planning, Sales, and Alliances, and has worked extensively on several Delta joint ventures.
“As Delta continues to invest in delivering a world-class customer experience, I look forward to working with our teams to strengthen our partnerships and to deliver best-in-class solutions, products, and services to our customers and partners in Latin America,” Antilla said. “This outstanding team is poised to build a bright future and capitalize on the great opportunities in this important market.”
Antilla graduated from the University of Washington in St. Louis and earned an MBA from Emory’s Goizueta School of Business. During his career at Delta, he has worked in Minneapolis, Tokyo, Atlanta, and Amsterdam. He has also been on the boards of Atlanta nonprofits dedicated to breaking the cycle of homelessness for families and providing school supplies and sports equipment to needy children in several countries around the world. Antilla hopes to foster meaningful partnerships and continue its charitable efforts with the local community in Chile.
The Delta and LATAM Joint Venture is pending approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
