Dual Tourism Promotions in St. Kitts and Nevis
People Brian Major July 01, 2022
The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) named Mia Lange chief marketing officer (CMO), a new position designed to “further strengthen the destination’s presence in key international source markets,” said SKTA officials in a statement.
Lange will direct the strategic implementation of St. Kitts’ global marketing and branding efforts and its international agencies’ activities. Lange will also lead St. Kitts’ local public relations and marketing team to “ensure the seamless promotion of the island to citizens and residents.”
“We look forward to having Lange at the helm of our global marketing during our continued tourism rebound,” said Nick Menon, chairman of SKTA’s board of directors. “[Lange] has proven success in launching key advertising and branding strategies that in turn have increased tourism and tangible economic development,” he added.
“Mia Lange’s experience working within the Caribbean and truly understanding our target audience will allow her to create destination campaigns that will keep St. Kitts top-of-mind among travelers,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, SKTA’s CEO. “Her distinctive insights and approach will bring St. Kitts to the forefront as travelers plan their long-awaited vacations.”
Lange most recently served as executive director of global communications for the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. Lange received an MBA degree in marketing and graduated magna cum laude in 2017 from Lynn University.
She previously served in roles including senior director of global communications, senior manager of advertising and branding and manager of cruise development for the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.
“I am eager to continue immersing myself in the island, getting to know the people and experiences while embarking on this new challenge,” she said Lange. “St. Kitts has a strong foundation and is poised for continued growth. I look forward to showing the world the destination’s exceptional offerings.”
Meanwhile, the Nevis Tourism Authority confirmed Devon Liburd as the agency’s chief executive officer. Liburd had served as interim CEO since February. Nevis is the smaller sister island of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.
Liburd was named to the position by Mark Brantley, Nevis’ premier, during Brantley’s monthly press conference in the cabinet room of the Nevis Island Administration.
“I’m delighted the board of directors has confirmed my appointment as CEO,” Liburd said in a statement. “I will continue to seek the support of our hoteliers, stakeholders and international partners as we strive to grow the destination as the premier choice [for] all prospective visitors.”
Brantley, who is also Nevis’ minister of tourism, described Mr. Liburd as a career tourism professional with more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing. Liburd has worked at NTA since its inception in 2001.
Liburd holds a Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management from the University of the West Indies and a Master of Sciences in Strategic Tourism Management from France’s CERAM European School of Business.
