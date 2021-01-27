Former Holland America President Orlando Ashford Heads to Azamara

Last updated: 12:23 PM ET, Wed January 27 2021

Orlando Ashford
Former Holland America Line President Orlando Ashford will become executive chairman of Azamara when its sale closes. (Photo courtesy of Azamara)

Former Holland America Line President Orlando Ashford will become executive chairman of Azamara when it is officially acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The deal is expected to close this quarter.

Ashford left Holland America in May 2020 after about five years.

Sycamore Partners announced Ashford’s appointment on Jan. 27, the week after it was revealed that Royal Caribbean Group was selling Azamara to Sycamore. A boutique cruise line that focuses on destination immersion, Azamara currently has three ships that accommodate 690 to 702 passengers, and Sycamore said it is buying a fourth sister ship, the former Pacific Princess, to add to the fleet.

“I am thrilled to be appointed to the role of executive chairman at this exciting time for Azamara, having long admired the business and the brand," said Ashford. "I believe Azamara is uniquely positioned in the industry, and I look forward to executing on our shared vision for growth. Together with the Azamara team, we’ll focus on offering Azamara's loyal customers more of what they have come to know and love."

Azamara President Carol Cabezas said in a press release that she looks “forward to working with Orlando, who has equal passion for the cruise industry and the very special product Azamara offers. With the recent news of a planned addition to the fleet, Orlando will bring perspective that will support expansion of the brand while maintaining and growing the unique programming and itineraries beloved by guests and travel industry partners.”

