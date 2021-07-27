Last updated: 09:36 AM ET, Tue July 27 2021

Hawaii Tourism Authority Promotes Two Executives to Newly Created Positions

Claudette Covey July 27, 2021

Honolulu skyline. (photo via sorincolac/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

As part of a reorganization detailed in its 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) promoted Kalani Ka‘ana‘ana to chief brand officer and Caroline Anderson to director of planning.

“Both are newly created positions instrumental to HTA’s focus on supporting four integrated pillars for the Hawaiian Islands – Natural Resources, Hawaiian Culture, Community and Brand Marketing,” HTA said.

Ka‘ana‘ana will supervise HTA’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan initiatives, including community empowerment, perpetuation of the Hawaiian culture, preservation of natural resources and brand management.

He joined HTA in 2016 and most recently held the position of director of Hawaiian cultural affairs and natural resources.

Anderson will be responsible for supervising, developing and monitoring HTA’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan and 2021-2023 Destination Management Action Plans for each county, “including program evaluation and addressing identified hotspot issues in key areas across the state,” HTA said.

She joined HTA 2000, holding a variety of positions related to brand management and tourism planning.

Hawaii, the visitor industry and the Hawaii Tourism Authority are all in a time of huliau, or transformative change, in which an accelerated shift toward destination management is necessary in order for tourism to properly support the revitalization of our communities and economy in a more meaningful and reciprocal way,” said HTA President and CEO John De Fries.

“Our heightened focus on destination management allows us to be more nimble, able to quickly adapt to changing market conditions, and more effectively address tourism’s impacts in key areas across the state.”

