Hilton Appoints Feisal Jaffer to Lead New Luxury Brand, LXR
People September 03, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Feisal Jaffer will lead Hilton’s newest luxury brand, LXR Hotels & Resorts, a group of independent hotels for discerning travelers.
Hilton announced the appointment of Feisal Jaffer as global head, LXR Hotels & Resorts.
Jaffer will oversee Hilton’s newest luxury collection brand, which launched in 2018 and is comprised of independent hotels for the world’s most seasoned luxury travelers. LXR offers guests enriching, uncommon experiences tailored to each distinct hotel and traveler.
“Set apart by an extraordinary commitment to personalized attention, the LXR brand is rooted in a unique sense of discovery and adventure,” said Martin Rinck, executive vice president and global head, Luxury & Lifestyle Group, Hilton. “In our search for a new leader for LXR, we knew we would need someone with an entrepreneurial spirit who relishes in creating bespoke guest experiences. With nearly 20 years of global experience growing businesses and brands across the hotel, real estate and technology sectors in the Asia-Pacific, the U.K. and the U.S., we knew Feisal would be the perfect fit.”
Jaffer joins Hilton from Capella Hotel Group (part of Pontiac Land Group), where he most recently served as senior vice president, Business Development. Based in Singapore, he was responsible for originating and executing new hotel management and investment opportunities. Moreover, he was part of the core team that incubated a new premium lifestyle brand, and forged strategic partnerships to augment guest experiences. In addition to this role, he also served as senior vice president, Acquisitions & Development at Pontiac Land Group, where he led the international expansion of marquee hotel developments in Australia, the Maldives and the U.S. Prior to Pontiac Land Group, Jaffer held investment and business development roles with Host Hotels and Fairmont-Raffles Hotels International respectively.
“Hilton has successfully created a luxury collection brand that connects iconic hotels and resorts into an exclusive network offering singular service and remarkable experiences,” said Jaffer. “I am incredibly honored to lead LXR, and look forward to the opportunity to continue building this unique brand.”
Jaffer holds an INSEAD MBA and undergraduate degrees in rhetoric and electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley. He will be based in Hilton’s global headquarters in McLean, Va., and report directly to Martin Rinck.
SOURCE: Hilton press release.
